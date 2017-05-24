NEWS

ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip properties as possible terror targets

EMBED </>More Videos

The city of Las Vegas has emerged once again as a potential terror target in an ISIS propaganda video.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
The city of Las Vegas has emerged once again as a potential terror target in an ISIS propaganda video.

The video calls for lone wolf attacks, and several Las Vegas Strip properties were prominently displayed.

U.S. intelligence agencies discovered the new video on an ISIS website.

The message in the video is quite clear -- ISIS wants supporters to carry out attacks in the West.

This is the second time ISIS has targeted Las Vegas in its recruitment videos.
The first time was in June of last year.

Four months later, lawmakers in Nevada passed what's called the "more cops tax."

The tax pays for more than 60 additional police officers to patrol the Las Vegas Strip.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsisisterror threatterrorismu.s. & worldlas vegasNevada
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sessions did not disclose meetings with Russian ambassador
Manchester victims include 8-year-old girl, college student
Brother of Manchester bomber knew an attack was coming: Libyan official
Authorities find bomb-making workshop in Abedi's home, officials say
More News
Top Stories
'Miracle' 2-year-old boy recovering after being shot 4 times
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
False nuclear power plant warning worried NJ residents
Twin sisters receive double-lung transplants 1 year apart
Day 2 of Creato deliberations ends with video review
A dramatic preview of Action News - Wednesday night at 11
House GOP health bill projection: 23 million more uninsured
Show More
Full jury seated for Bill Cosby sex assault trial
Philly police to move into former Inquirer, Daily News building
Phillies' female fans day at the ballpark
Standoff ends in Evesham Township, man in custody
Boil water advisory issued for Wilmington customers
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Twin sisters receive double-lung transplants 1 year apart
False nuclear power plant warning worried NJ residents
Adam's Spring Adventure at Longwood Gardens
More Video