NEWS

J.C. Penney to close 13 to 14 percent of stores

FILE - In this April 9, 2013 file photo, a customer leaves a JC Penney store in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK --
J.C. Penney says it will be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it aims to improve profitability in the era of online shopping.

The closures, announced Friday, represent about 13 percent to 14 percent of the company's current store count, and less than 5 percent of total annual sales.

The news came as Penney posted a profit in the fourth-quarter compared to a loss a year ago.

The company posted quarterly sales of $3.96 billion, down 0.9 percent from $3.99 billion a year ago.

Revenue at stores opened at least a year was down 0.7 percent.

J.C. Penney is joining other department stores like Macy's who are shrinking its footprint amid challenges in the industry.

------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldbusinessstore closing
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump speaks at CPAC soon
FBI investigates fatal shooting as hate crime
Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex assault trial
Dad banned from wrestling matches reaches deal with school
College: Feces swastika found in gender-neutral bathroom
More News
Top Stories
2 hurt in fire at Ramada Inn in Vineland, N.J.
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump speaks at CPAC soon
Action News Investigation: Web of alleged local prostitution dens
School bus and truck crash head-on in Lower Merion
Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex assault trial
Children discover man's body under Upper Darby bridge
Fatal drug overdoses more than doubled since 1999, CDC finds
Show More
Malaysia: Deadly nerve agent killed Kim Jong Un's half brother
AccuWeather: Very Warm Again Today
College: Feces swastika found in gender-neutral bathroom
Shooting death investigation in Northampton County
Man critical after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Kensington
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos