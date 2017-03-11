NEWS

Joni Sledge, founding member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60

(Bent Inc. )

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Joni Sledge, founding member of the musical group Sister Sledge, has died. She was 60.

According to a statement released by the band's representative, the Philadelphia native was found unresponsive at her home Friday in Phoenix, Arizona.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.



Memorial services will be announced early next week.

Sister Sledge, formed in 1971 in Philadelphia, consisted of sisters Debbie, Joni, Kim and Kathy Sledge.

They are best known for their global anthem "We Are Family". The 1979 single reached No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earned them a Grammy Award nomination.

A statement from the Sledge family:

"On yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We welcome your prayers as we weep the loss of our sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin, Joni Sledge. We thank you for privacy and prayers during these very difficult times".

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newscelebrity deathsobituary
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Police investigating suspicious death in Hunting Park
Prominent US Attorney Preet Bharara says he was 'fired' after not resigning
Intruder nearly reached White House entrance, complaint says
More News
Top Stories
Winter Storm Watch Monday Night Into Tuesday
Days before spring, frigid temps in Philadelphia
Surveillance pictures released in teen shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
Driver killed in crash in Mill Creek, Del.
Hoverboard eyed in fire that killed girl, critically hurt 2
Police investigating suspicious death in Hunting Park
Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at West Philly carpet business
Show More
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Suit: Motel gave rooms to human traffickers in NE Phila.
Police investigate death of off-duty officer in Northeast Phila.
4 people injured in crash in Montco
2 women, man escape house fire in Tioga-Nicetown
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos