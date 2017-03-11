Joni Sledge, founding member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60

Joni Sledge, founding member of the musical group Sister Sledge, has died. She was 60.According to a statement released by the band's representative, the Philadelphia native was found unresponsive at her home Friday in Phoenix, Arizona.The cause of death has yet to be determined.Memorial services will be announced early next week.Sister Sledge, formed in 1971 in Philadelphia, consisted of sisters Debbie, Joni, Kim and Kathy Sledge.They are best known for their global anthem "We Are Family". The 1979 single reached No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earned them a Grammy Award nomination.A statement from the Sledge family:"On yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We welcome your prayers as we weep the loss of our sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin, Joni Sledge. We thank you for privacy and prayers during these very difficult times".------