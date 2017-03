He's known all over the world, but he grew up and got his start right here in Philadelphia.And now his hometown is planning to honor him.Kevin Hart will be recognized this summer with his own day.July 6, 2017, has been designated as "Kevin Hart Day". The resolution was approved by city council.The comedian grew up in North Philadelphia before rising to success.Hart has given back to the city, donating funds for new computers and college scholarships.------