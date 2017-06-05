NEWS

Korean War vet to be buried in NJ thanks to determined classmate

EMBED </>More Videos

Korean War vet to get proper burial thanks to classmate. Nora Muchanic reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on June 5, 2017. (WPVI)

By
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Gloucester County man who bravely served in the Korean War, but never returned will finally rest with his family more than six decades later because of the determination of a classmate.

For more than 20 years, 84-year-old Marine veteran Ralph Delaney of Williamstown, N.J. has been working on the case of Army Pvt. Walter Piper, who died as a wounded prisoner of war during the Korean conflict.

Delaney found a long-lost brother of Piper's to give a DNA sample before his death and now, 66 years after Pvt. Piper died in 1951, the military has positively identified his remains and is shipping them home for burial.

"I was like shell-shocked. I just never envisioned getting that phone call," Delaney said.

Delaney was two years behind Piper at Glassboro High School. He was considered next of kin because all of Piper's immediate family is dead.

It wasn't until just the last couple weeks via social media several nieces were located, including Sherry Bumm of Magnolia. She'd only ever heard of her uncle Walter who died in Korea.

"I did not know he was a prisoner of war, did not know he'd never come home, did not know that he died as a prisoner of war," Bumm said.

A funeral with full military honors is set for June 17 at the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Park in Williamstown.

Although they never knew him, a number of citizens and veteran groups have expressed a keen interest in participating in Private Piper's services, including the American Legion riders who will provide a motorcycle escort.

"It's sad, but it's also a pretty, wonderful thing," Bumm said.

And on June 17 Private Walter Piper will get the welcome home and the proper burial he never got more than six decades ago.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newskorean warveteranveteransGlassboro Borough
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Father of escaped Bucks County prisoner arrested
Bear tranquilized, then fell asleep in tree in Bucks County
Police say one of the London Bridge attackers was previously known to authorities
Trump administration hasn't answered 275 inquiries: Democrats
More News
Top Stories
Father of escaped Bucks County prisoner arrested
Abington Twp. water main break floods street, damages homes
2 arrests in shooting that injured 10 in Strawberry Mansion
Teen girls sentenced in death of Amy Joyner-Francis
Electrical issues at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Suspect in punch of disabled man in back in custody
Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake
Show More
Dubai-themed prom party in North Philadelphia goes viral
SUV slams into newsstand in West Oak Lane
Phila. man, teen rescued by Coast Guard in Florida
Sheriff: 5 dead after workplace shooting near Orlando
Traffic flagger hit by car in West Goshen Twp.
More News
Top Video
Abington Twp. water main break floods street, damages homes
Phila. man, teen rescued by Coast Guard in Florida
Father of escaped Bucks County prisoner arrested
Sheriff: 5 dead after workplace shooting near Orlando
More Video