Local women rally for 'A Day Without a Woman'

From the Delaware Valley, to across the country - even worldwide - women are rallying to prove their economic impact.

Typically, they assemble outside Sen. Pat Toomey's Philadelphia office on Tuesdays for the so-called 'Tuesdays with Toomey'. On Wednesday, a local group assembled outside the Republican's new office in Old City to mark International Women's Day."I think we have to be out here every day, resisting and making sure that our voices are heard - especially now," said Gwen Snyder of Philadelphia.This day is also being called "A Day Without a Woman", with marches and demonstrations like this aimed at showing the economic power of women worldwide."It's important for me to be here today, because as a worker, I strongly believe that women's work is especially important," said Snyder. "Women's work is a big part of what makes the world run."Demonstrators voiced concerns about a variety of issues, from healthcare to President Trump's Supreme Court nominee."I really care about equitable funding for public schools, and I think that starts with actually paying our educators a fair living wage. I think gender pay equity is really important. And I think access to healthcare is really important," said Colleen Kennedy of Havertown, Pennsylvania.As part of Wednesday's events, Philadelphia Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosted a round table discussion on women in technology, energy and the trades. Many of the participants wore read - in another show of solidarity."When you look at the cultural contributions of women, the economic contributions of women, the science and technology contributions of women - by just looking at the hidden figures - for sure we need to be reminded we represent half of the world's population, and we bring a lot to the table because of who we are," said Councilwoman Brown.------