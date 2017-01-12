NEWS

Maid of Honor arrested at Florida wedding
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Florida bride says her maid of honor turned her dream day into a nightmare. (WPVI)

A Florida bride says her maid of honor turned her dream day into a nightmare.

Brian and Jennifer Butler say their wedding day was going smoothly until the maid of honor, Amanda Willis started drinking.

They say Willis grabbed the best man's keys and tried to take off in his car, nearly hitting him.

Guests wrestled Willis out of the car and then she got violent.

Jennifer Jones-Butler, the bride said, "She went back inside. She grabbed up the big bottle of Captain Morgan and just guzzled it like this."

Robert Templeton, wedding guest said, "As soon as I turned around, she came up and cracked me upside of the face."

When deputies arrived they say, Willis claimed to be having an asthma attack and started shaking like she was having a seizure.

They took her to the hospital where she is accused of exposing herself to deputies and assaulting two emt's.

Willis is still in jail.
Related Topics:
newsweddingarrestmarriageu.s. & worldflorida
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police stop unconscious driver in Tennessee
Georgia Deputy in Dramatic Shootout Caught on Dashcam
Philly Zoo: Oldest aardvark in captivity in US dies at 28
Trump Sons Will Take 'Complete and Total Control' of Business
Stranger saves choking man in New York
More News
Top Stories
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
Man killed while working on his car in West Oak Lane
Driver hits police car in NE Philly, suspected of DUI
SW Philly deli worker beaten over price of sandwich
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
Del. woman ID'd as 5th person killed in Florida airport shooting
The end is not near for Kensington sinkhole repair
Show More
Man shot by police during domestic violence incident
Man struck in Darby hit-and-run; driver sought
3 men injured in Wilmington triple shooting
Robbery victim dies of heart attack, suspect on trial for murder
Gun owner shoots man who carjacked, crashed SEPTA vehicle
More News
Top Video
Driver hits police car in NE Philly, suspected of DUI
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
The end is not near for Kensington sinkhole repair
Del. woman ID'd as 5th person killed in Florida airport shooting
More Video