Man, 87, victim of Port Richmond home invasion

An 87-year-old man was the victim of a home invasion on Thursday afternoon in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.It happened around 12:13 p.m. in the 3500 block of Emerald Street.Police say the man answered a knock at the door from someone saying there was a gas leak.When then door opened, four men forced their way inside.Police say the men looked around, grabbed cash and a cell phone, then fled northbound on Emerald Street.The victim was not injured.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.