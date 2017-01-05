NEWS

Man, 87, victim of Port Richmond home invasion

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
An 87-year-old man was the victim of a home invasion on Thursday afternoon in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:13 p.m. in the 3500 block of Emerald Street.

Police say the man answered a knock at the door from someone saying there was a gas leak.

When then door opened, four men forced their way inside.

Police say the men looked around, grabbed cash and a cell phone, then fled northbound on Emerald Street.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
