NEWS

Man and woman robbed on Schuylkill River Trail in Center City
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are searching for the person who robbed a man on the popular Schuylkill River Trail in Center City Philadelphia. (WPVI)

By and Jeannette Reyes
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Police are searching for the bandit responsible for robbing a man and woman on the Schuylkill River Trail in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday near Walnut Street.

Philadelphia police say a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were running along the trail when they were robbed at gunpoint.

The male suspect got away with their phones and wallets. The victims were unharmed.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Word of the incident was surprising to many we talked to.

"You don't really think of this as an unsafe area when you're running along here, so that's kind of shocking," said Alyssa Kirk of Rittenhouse Square.

Some, however, said as beautiful as the trail is during the day, it's very different once the sun sets.

"I'm not surprised, I'm disappointed," said one passerby.

"I would consider that it's closed to me," said another. "It's closed at that hour."

Investigators are checking surveillance cameras in the area in an effort to identify the suspect.
Related Topics:
newsarmed robberyschuylkill riverphilly news
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Paralyzed detective who forgave shooter eulogized as hero
Feds Launch New Rail Crossing Safety Campaign
Trump Advisor Michael Flynn in Contact With Russian Ambassador
5 Cabinet Picks Who Broke With Trump's Policy Positions
3pm UPDATE: NJ CEO's death; Philly escapee caught; AccuWeather
More News
Top Stories
Manner of death for fmr. NJ hospital CEO changed
3pm UPDATE: NJ CEO's death; Philly escapee caught; AccuWeather
Handcuffed suspect in custody after escaping police in Summerdale
Bucks school district apologizes for "adult content" in homework
Rescuers search for missing fisherman in Ocean County
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Paralyzed detective who forgave shooter eulogized as hero
Show More
Suspicious package found outside Atlantic Co. building declared safe
Driver critically injured in Frankford crash
2 dead, 6 injured in violent night in Philadelphia
Teen girl killed in Poconos skiing accident
Feds to issue final report on Philadelphia police reforms
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Handcuffed suspect in custody after escaping police in Summerdale
Rescuers search for missing fisherman in Ocean County
2 dead, 6 injured in violent night in Philadelphia
More Video