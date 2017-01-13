Police are searching for the bandit responsible for robbing a man and woman on the Schuylkill River Trail in Center City Philadelphia.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday near Walnut Street.Philadelphia police say a 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were running along the trail when they were robbed at gunpoint.The male suspect got away with their phones and wallets. The victims were unharmed.The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.Word of the incident was surprising to many we talked to."You don't really think of this as an unsafe area when you're running along here, so that's kind of shocking," said Alyssa Kirk of Rittenhouse Square.Some, however, said as beautiful as the trail is during the day, it's very different once the sun sets."I'm not surprised, I'm disappointed," said one passerby."I would consider that it's closed to me," said another. "It's closed at that hour."Investigators are checking surveillance cameras in the area in an effort to identify the suspect.