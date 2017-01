A Tennessee man is now facing criminal charges in Chester County for allegedly assaulting a young woman.Fifty-two-year-old John Jerdon was arrested in late December and extradited to our area Tuesday.Authorities accuse Jerdon of inappropriately touching a female victim on several occasions in Caln Township, dating back to 1999.They say Jerdon knew his victim prior to the incidents.Jerdon remains behind bars on $10,000 bail.