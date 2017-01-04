Man charged in Bensalem hit-and-run

Bensalem Township police have made an arrest in a New Year's Day hit-and-run crash.Police say a bicyclist was struck at 9:28 a.m. Sunday on Tennis Avenue between Bristol Pike and State Road.The striking vehicle fled the scene.A passing motorist found the victim with serious injuries.Bensalem police found a side view mirror from a truck nearby the victim.Police released surveillance video of the striking vehicle - an older model Chevrolet pick-up - on Monday.After receiving tips regarding the location of the vehicle, police recovered the truck and identified the driver as 40-year-old James Hasher of Philadelphia.On Wednesday, Hasher turned himself in at Bensalem Township police headquarters.He has been charged with Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Failure to Render Aid, and Careless Driving.He was arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10% of $50,000.