NEWS

Man charged in Bensalem hit-and-run

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Bensalem Township police have made an arrest in a New Year's Day hit-and-run crash.

Police say a bicyclist was struck at 9:28 a.m. Sunday on Tennis Avenue between Bristol Pike and State Road.

The striking vehicle fled the scene.

A passing motorist found the victim with serious injuries.

Bensalem police found a side view mirror from a truck nearby the victim.

Police released surveillance video of the striking vehicle - an older model Chevrolet pick-up - on Monday.


After receiving tips regarding the location of the vehicle, police recovered the truck and identified the driver as 40-year-old James Hasher of Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, Hasher turned himself in at Bensalem Township police headquarters.

He has been charged with Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Failure to Render Aid, and Careless Driving.

He was arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10% of $50,000.
Related Topics:
newspa. newshit and runBensalem Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Series of Storms to Bring Heavy Rain, Snow, Frigid Air Across Country
Commuter Train Crashes in NYC; Over 100 Injured
Israeli Soldier Guilty of Manslaughter in Shooting of Incapacitated Palestinian Assailant
Over 100 suffer minor injuries in NYC train accident (PHOTOS)
More News
Top Stories
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
School placed on lockdown after threat in Cherry Hill
Over 100 suffer minor injuries in NYC train accident (PHOTOS)
Police: Woman stabbed in the face in West Philly
Teen seen in viral cop video speaks to Action News
Pence, Obama in dueling meetings at Capitol on health care
Pedestrian seriously injured in Wilmington crash
Show More
Woman accused of stalking NJ family appears in court
Hot mic picks up V.P. Biden revealing future plans
Off-duty Philly cop arrests robbery suspect in Delaware
Former Eagles coach Chip Kelly won't rule out any job
Shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino not for sale
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos