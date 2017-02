EMBED >More News Videos Police say a motorist has been charged with a controlled substance after he ran down a husband and wife, out for a bike ride.

The Gloucester County prosecutor has now charged a Monroeville man with killing a bicyclist, who was out for a ride with her husband.Forty-one-year-old Emilio Ortega is accused of death by auto and reckless driving for the crash last Wednesday on the shoulder of Delsea Drive in Franklin Township.Fifty-seven-year-old Susan Kinnan died at Cooper University Hospital.Her husband John was treated and released.------