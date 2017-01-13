Man charged in police-involved shooting in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --Camden County prosecutors have charged a man in connection with a police-involved shooting that happened earlier this week.
Thirty-eight-year-old Jose Fernandez-Ventura is charged with attempted murder.
Police were called Wednesday afternoon for a domestic violence incident on the 2700 block of Federal Street.
Investigators say Fernandez-Ventura fired a shot at a woman at close range.
And that's when police shot the suspect.
Both the victim and the suspect remain hospitalized.