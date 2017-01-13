NEWS

Man charged in police-involved shooting in Camden

Camden County prosecutors have charged a man in connection with a police-involved shooting that happened earlier this week. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Camden County prosecutors have charged a man in connection with a police-involved shooting that happened earlier this week.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jose Fernandez-Ventura is charged with attempted murder.

Police were called Wednesday afternoon for a domestic violence incident on the 2700 block of Federal Street.

Investigators say Fernandez-Ventura fired a shot at a woman at close range.

And that's when police shot the suspect.

Both the victim and the suspect remain hospitalized.
