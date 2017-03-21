NEWS

Man charged with seizure-causing tweet to Newsweek reporter

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Maryland man has been arrested on a federal cyberstalking charge of sending a magazine reporter an image on Twitter intended to trigger an epileptic seizure. (WPVI)

DALLAS --
A Maryland man has been arrested on a federal cyberstalking charge of sending a Dallas-based magazine reporter an image on Twitter intended to trigger an epileptic seizure.

Federal officials say twenty-nine-year-old John Rayne Rivello, of Salisbury was arrested in Maryland on Friday on a criminal complaint filed in Dallas.

The complaint was filed in December by Kurt Eichenwald, a Newsweek reporter who has epilepsy and was sent a strobe image to his Twitter account on Dec. 15 intended to trigger a seizure. Included with the image was the message: "You deserve a seizure for your posts."

The image was apparently sent in response to Eichenwald's outspoken criticism of then-President-elect Donald Trump.

Eichenwald thanked federal and Dallas law enforcement for the break in the case.

------
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldsocial mediatwitterbig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police find heroin, assault rifle in AC man's car
Willistown Twp. crash shuts down West Chester Pike, 4 hurt
Police: Man found with stolen credit cards, skimmer in Delaware
How first daughter Ivanka Trump's role at the White House has grown
More News
Top Stories
Philly DA Seth Williams facing charges in gifts investigation
Willistown Twp. crash shuts down West Chester Pike, 4 hurt
See surveillance video from $1M Philly jewelry store heist
Wilmington refunding over $800K, ends Right-Turn-On-Red cameras
Teacher charged in Texas smiles for mugshot
Police find heroin, assault rifle in AC man's car
Serious crash on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia
Show More
Police: Man found with stolen credit cards, skimmer in Delaware
Police: Teenager behind traffic violation scam in Chesco
Woman hit fire marshal's vehicle then fled, police say
Suspended attorney convicted of taking daughter on the run
Police: Willow Grove man charged with distributing child porn
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Philly DA Seth Williams facing charges in gifts investigation
See surveillance video from $1M Philly jewelry store heist
Special election in Philly to fill vacant Pa. House seat
More Video