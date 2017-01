Gunfire erupted in Willingboro late Sunday night, leaving at least one man fighting for his life.The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the unit block of Placid Lane.Police say the shooting happened outside a house.The Action Cam was there as police taped off the property and a nearby car.Investigators say one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.Police were working to determine who shot the man and why.