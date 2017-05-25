Man dead after being shot 6 times in Olney

Detectives say the victim, who family members have identified as Benjamin Drains, Jr, was the intended target. Motive remains unclear @6abc pic.twitter.com/32qo1gpWfR — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 25, 2017

A man is dead after being shot six times in the Olney section of Philadelphia.It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Nedro and Mascher streets.Family members have identified the victim as 23-year-old Benjamin Drains, Jr. Police say he was the intended target.His family is asking - why?"He loved everybody, and he touched everybody. I'm going to miss my baby," Ursala Days said.She is still trying to make sense of the gun violence that killed her son a half a block from her home.On Wednesday night, family members and friends gathered in mourning near 200 Widener, where Drains was gunned down 24 hours earlier.Homicide detectives say the shooter, cloaked in a hooded sweatshirt, walked past Drains as he was playing with some children, and began spraying bullets.Drains was hit six times, twice in the stomach, and died after being rushed to Einstein Medical Center."I don't understand what it could have been that was worth taking his life or shooting him like he was an animal on the streets," said Days.Police say Drains was a model citizen. He worked at the city's Department of Revenue, and his family says he mentored young children.His father, Benjamin Drains, Sr. was a Philadelphia police officer who passed away years earlier.Rosa Fortt, an aunt said, "He's always kind, always smiling, help anybody, do anything for anybody."Less than 24 hours later, detectives could be seen casing the alleyway for more evidence that could lead them to the shooter.Family members are urging the suspect to have a conscience."The people that did this to him, just turn yourself in, just turn yourself in," said Fortt.Police say it doesn't appear Drains knew his killer, but police are looking for area surveillance video to track him down.----------