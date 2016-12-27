Man dead after house fire in Concord Twp.

A man is dead after a fire on Tuesday morning in Concord Township, Delaware County.Firefighters had to search the rubble before confirming the victim had died.That man's name has not been released.The fire was reported around 8 a.m. in the 800 block of Naamans Creek Road."I smelled smoke and looked down the road and it wasn't hard to find," said neighbor Mike Lukes.He managed to snap some photos before firefighters arrived."There was no fire apparatus here yet but I could hear them all coming. It just went up very quick. It went from smoke to fully engulfed," Lukes said.The view from the Action Cam showed firefighters pouring water on the charred portion of the building.There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.