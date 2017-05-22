EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2022191" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch raw video from the Action Cam on the scene of what police say was a domestic dispute shooting involving a Delaware state trooper.

Delaware state police say an off-duty trooper fatally shot her boyfriend after a domestic incident that left her hospitalized.Authorities say it happened inside a home in the 3200 block of Champions Drive in Pike Creek. Investigators say the trooper called police to say that shots had been fired.There they found the trooper, only identified as a female eight-year veteran of the force, severely battered.They also found her boyfriend, 43-year-old Maurice Ifill of Owings Mills, Md., with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.Investigators say the trooper and Ifill were involved in a "violent physical altercation." The trooper retrieved her service handgun and fired.Ifill was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled.The trooper was hospitalized with serious injuries and is in stable condition, state police say.An investigation into this incident continues.----------