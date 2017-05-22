NEWS

Police: Off-duty Delaware trooper fatally shot boyfriend after domestic dispute

EMBED </>More Videos

Domestic incident involving off-duty trooper: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on May 22, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PIKE CREEK, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware state police say an off-duty trooper fatally shot her boyfriend after a domestic incident that left her hospitalized.

Authorities say it happened inside a home in the 3200 block of Champions Drive in Pike Creek. Investigators say the trooper called police to say that shots had been fired.

There they found the trooper, only identified as a female eight-year veteran of the force, severely battered.

They also found her boyfriend, 43-year-old Maurice Ifill of Owings Mills, Md., with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch raw video from the Action Cam on the scene of what police say was a domestic dispute shooting involving a Delaware state trooper.



Investigators say the trooper and Ifill were involved in a "violent physical altercation." The trooper retrieved her service handgun and fired.

Ifill was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled.



The trooper was hospitalized with serious injuries and is in stable condition, state police say.

An investigation into this incident continues.



----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newsdomestic violence
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Action News Update
Dad of Times Square crash victim leaves letter thanking NYC
VIDEO: Man with cerebral palsy punched in West Chester
Delaware nurseries, plant purchasers warned of fire ants
Trump: 'I never mentioned' Israel to Russians
More News
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man with cerebral palsy punched in West Chester
Cosby jury pool: Majority voice hardship, many have opinions
Letter: Flynn cites 'public frenzy,' invokes 5th Amendment
Family: Man dies after contracting botulism from gas station nacho cheese
Stabbing of black Md. student possible hate crime, investigators say
Car driver cited after crash with school bus in Del.
Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire
Show More
AccuWeather: Rainy Start, Afternoon Drying Today
Dad of Times Square crash victim leaves letter thanking NYC
Man shot and wounded in Wilmington, Del.
Delaware nurseries, plant purchasers warned of fire ants
Fire damages home in North Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Man with cerebral palsy punched in West Chester
Cosby jury pool: Majority voice hardship, many have opinions
Action News Update
Stabbing of black Md. student possible hate crime, investigators say
More Video