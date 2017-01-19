Man dies after altercation with police in North Philadelphia

Sources: Man dies during physical altercation w/ Police , taser used but may not have hit deceased's body. He was pronounced @ local Hosp. — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) January 19, 2017

Investigators are on the scene of where a man died after an altercation with police officers in North Philadelphia.It happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on the 900 block of Poplar Street.Police were responding to a 911 call for a person screaming inside a house.There was some type of altercation with a 55-year-old man, and a taser was deployed. It's not clear if the man was hit.He was rushed to Hahnemann University Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.Homicide detectives remain at the scene.