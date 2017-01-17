Man found shot on sidewalk in West Philadelphia

Police found a man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds in West Philadelphia.It happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday near 58th Street.The victim was unresponsive and had two gunshot wounds to the head and one in the leg.Police say he was shot at close range and was the intended target.The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.Police have not made any arrests and a motive for the shooting remains a mystery.Investigators hope nearby surveillance cameras will lead to a suspect.