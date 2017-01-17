NEWS

Man found shot on sidewalk in West Philadelphia
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police found a man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds in West Philadelphia. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police found a man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday near 58th Street.

The victim was unresponsive and had two gunshot wounds to the head and one in the leg.

Police say he was shot at close range and was the intended target.

The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests and a motive for the shooting remains a mystery.

Investigators hope nearby surveillance cameras will lead to a suspect.
Related Topics:
newsshootingphilly newsWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
American Among 5 Dead in Mexico Nightclub Shooting
Bar fight turns deadly in Germantown
Officials Call Off Search for Missing Flight MH370
At Least 38 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip the Inauguration
More News
Top Stories
Bar fight turns deadly in Germantown
4 local Congress members plan to skip Trump's Inauguration
AP Source: GM to announce $1B factory investment, new jobs
Mayor, community leaders working together in violent year
Abington teen killed in 'murder fantasy' was friend to the lonely
Woman robbed at gunpoint in South Philadelphia garage
Graffiti found on Somerton synagogue's building
Show More
Reports: Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 caught
American Among 5 Dead in Mexico Nightclub Shooting
Trump Meets With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son
Volunteers take part in Philly's MLK Day of Service
Victim: 2 men impersonating Philly police tried abduction
More News
Top Video
Bar fight turns deadly in Germantown
4 local Congress members plan to skip Trump's Inauguration
Mayor, community leaders working together in violent year
Reports: Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 caught
More Video