NEWS

Man hospitalized after being tased by Philadelphia police

EMBED </>More Videos

Man hospitalized after being tased by Philadelphia police. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 21, 2017. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man is hospitalized after being tased by police in North Philadelphia.

Officers responded before 7 p.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of North 24th Street for a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, a male inside the home allegedly became combative and police were unable to handcuff him.

Police then used a taser on the male, who fell and became unresponsive.

Officers performed CPR on the male until medics arrive.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsphiladelphia policetaserNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 dead, 2 hurt when powerboats crash during offshore race
Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire
Suspect killed fleeing police in pharmacy robbery, shooting ID'd
ANALYSIS: Trump avoids phrase 'radical Islamic terrorism' in first Middle East speech
More News
Top Stories
Man killed, 5 people injured in Juniata Park crash
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Police: Body found where teen went missing in Del.River
AccuWeather: Rain Arrives Monday
Small plane makes emergency landing in West Chester
1 dead, 2 hurt when powerboats crash during offshore race
Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire
Show More
3 killed, 1 injured in Wynnefield house fire
9 shot in Strawberry Mansion, group was live on Facebook
Trump urges Mideast nations to drive out 'Islamic extremism'
Suspect killed fleeing police in pharmacy robbery, shooting ID'd
Mother of toddler shot in Kensington makes emotional appeal
More News
Top Video
Man killed, 5 people injured in Juniata Park crash
Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire
9 shot in Strawberry Mansion, group was live on Facebook
3 killed, 1 injured in Wynnefield house fire
More Video