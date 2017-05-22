Man hospitalized after being tased by Philadelphia police

A man is hospitalized after being tased by police in North Philadelphia.Officers responded before 7 p.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of North 24th Street for a domestic disturbance.When they arrived, a male inside the home allegedly became combative and police were unable to handcuff him.Police then used a taser on the male, who fell and became unresponsive.Officers performed CPR on the male until medics arrive.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.The incident remains under investigation.----------