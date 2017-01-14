Man hospitalized after road rage shooting in Parkside

Philadelphia police are investigating a road rage shooting that left a 25-year-old man hospitalized in the city's Parkside section.Police received a call at 10 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person with a gun and a male who was shot.Officers responded to the 1700 block of North 53rd Street.That's where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hip. On the victim's KIA sedan a single bullet hole can be seen on the driver's side door.The victim told police the shooting was the result of a road rage incident that began on the expressway, about a mile away from the scene.The suspect, described as a black male in his 30s with a dark complexion and beard, drove off in a black Toyota Camry with tinted windows."Not surprised to hear about it. It just seems that there's an upsurge as far as violent activity is concerned in the neighborhood," said Sharon Thorpe of West Philadelphia.The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.No word yet on any leads on the suspect.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.