Man killed, firefighters hurt in Fishtown blaze

A man is dead and two Philadelphia firefighters were hurt after fire broke out at a home in Fishtown.The blaze broke out at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Shackamaxon Street.Firefighters arrived to find a couch burning in the home and a 50-year-old man lying unconscious on the floor in a room on the top floor.Medics rushed the victim to Hahnemann University Hospital in serious condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.Officials say two firefighters suffered cuts to their heads as they battled the blaze.Those injuries were described as minor.Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.