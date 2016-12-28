Man killed, firefighters hurt in Fishtown blaze

FISHTOWN (WPVI) --A man is dead and two Philadelphia firefighters were hurt after fire broke out at a home in Fishtown.
The blaze broke out at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Shackamaxon Street.
Firefighters arrived to find a couch burning in the home and a 50-year-old man lying unconscious on the floor in a room on the top floor.
Medics rushed the victim to Hahnemann University Hospital in serious condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Officials say two firefighters suffered cuts to their heads as they battled the blaze.
Those injuries were described as minor.
Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.