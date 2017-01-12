NEWS

Man killed while working on his car in West Oak Lane ID'd
EMBED </>More News Videos

A man is dead after being shot while working on his car in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. (WPVI)

By
WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
Police have identified the man who was shot and killed while working on his car in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Baldwin and Sharpnack streets.

Police say 26-year-old Maurice Riley was the intended target when a male shot him multiple times.

Witnesses described the victim as a sitting duck, because he was busy working on his car. He had just jacked up the car to change its brakes.

Riley's back was to the shooter. At least three friends were with the victim when the shooter appeared.

Police have no doubt the shots were meant for Riley.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "When the shooter came from the driveway, he came up to the back of the victim who was sitting in the street, and the male fired four shots from point blank range."

Police say responding officers rushed Riley to Einstein Medical Center, where he died.

The suspect fled on foot from the scene.

Officers are searching the area for surveillance video.

No word yet on a motive, and no arrests have been made.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsshootingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
6 Children Missing in Baltimore House Fire
Trump at Odds With Intel Chief on Substance of Discussion About Russia Report
Deputy in Dramatic Shootout Caught on Dashcam
Rollover crash in Northeast Philadelphia
More News
Top Stories
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
Rollover crash in Northeast Philadelphia
Driver hits police car in NE Philly, suspected of DUI
SW Philly deli worker beaten over price of sandwich
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
Del. woman ID'd as 5th person killed in Florida airport shooting
The end is not near for Kensington sinkhole repair
Show More
Man shot by police during domestic violence incident
Man struck in Darby hit-and-run; driver sought
3 men injured in Wilmington triple shooting
Robbery victim dies of heart attack, suspect on trial for murder
Gun owner shoots man who carjacked, crashed SEPTA vehicle
More News
Top Video
Driver hits police car in NE Philly, suspected of DUI
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
The end is not near for Kensington sinkhole repair
Del. woman ID'd as 5th person killed in Florida airport shooting
More Video