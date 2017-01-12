Man killed while working on his car in West Oak Lane ID'd

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed while working on his car in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Baldwin and Sharpnack streets.Police say 26-year-old Maurice Riley was the intended target when a male shot him multiple times.Witnesses described the victim as a sitting duck, because he was busy working on his car. He had just jacked up the car to change its brakes.Riley's back was to the shooter. At least three friends were with the victim when the shooter appeared.Police have no doubt the shots were meant for Riley.Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "When the shooter came from the driveway, he came up to the back of the victim who was sitting in the street, and the male fired four shots from point blank range."Police say responding officers rushed Riley to Einstein Medical Center, where he died.The suspect fled on foot from the scene.Officers are searching the area for surveillance video.No word yet on a motive, and no arrests have been made.