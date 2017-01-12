NEWS

Man killed while working on his car in West Oak Lane
EMBED </>More News Videos

A man is hospitalized after a shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. (WPVI)

By
WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
A man is dead after being shot while working on his car in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Baldwin and Sharpnack streets.

Police say the 26-year-old victim was the intended target when a male shot him multiple times.

Witnesses described the victim as a sitting duck, because he was busy working on his car. He had just jacked up the car to change its breaks.

His back was to the shooter. At least three friends were with the victim when the shooter appeared.

Police have no doubt the shots were meant for the victim.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "When the shooter came from the driveway, he came up to the back of the victim who was sitting in the street, and the male fired four shots from point blank range."

Police say responding officers rushed the victim to Einstein Medical Center, where he died.

The suspect fled on foot from the scene.

Officers are searching the area for surveillance video.

No word yet on a motive, and no arrests have been made.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsshootingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Aircraft Carrying Miami Heat Slides on Snowy Taxiway
Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
Trump Calls Unsubstantiated Russia Allegations 'Nonsense'
More News
Top Stories
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
The end is not near for Kensington sinkhole repair
Del. woman ID'd as 5th person killed in Florida airport shooting
Man shot by police during domestic violence incident
SW Philly deli worker beaten over price of sandwich
Man struck in Darby hit-and-run; driver sought
3 men injured in Wilmington triple shooting
Show More
Robbery victim dies of heart attack, suspect on trial for murder
Gun owner shoots man who carjacked, crashed SEPTA vehicle
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
Driver hurt in crash involving overturned vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard
Truck crashes on Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
More News
Top Video
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
The end is not near for Kensington sinkhole repair
Del. woman ID'd as 5th person killed in Florida airport shooting
Man shot by police during domestic violence incident
More Video