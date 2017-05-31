Man mugged outside food truck in Hunting Park

NEWS

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are looking for two violent criminals who mugged a man as he ordered dinner last Thursday.

Surveillance cameras show the robbers approaching the 20-year-old outside a food truck on the 400 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

One of them pointed a gun at the man's head, while the other went through his pockets.

The robbers ran away with the victim's phone after hitting him in the face.

If you have any information on the hold-up, contact Philadelphia police.

