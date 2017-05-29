NEWS

Man shot seven times along Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park

Man shot seven times along Belmont Plateau. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 28, 2017.

FAIRMOUNT PARK (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police were called to the scene of a shooting at a popular picnic spot along the Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire.

They found a 19-year-old man wounded after being shot seven times.

Police rushed the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

He is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

