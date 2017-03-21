Man shot and killed in Olney ID'd

Police don't have description of shooter that left 23 yr old man dead in Olney. Looking for witnesses. pic.twitter.com/Y5bgjfaE2J — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) March 21, 2017

Police have identified the 23-year-old man shot dead in the Olney section of Philadelphia.Rich Lewis had just finished with the keystone job corp in October.He was looking for work but planning to start studying to be an auto mechanic on Monday.His parents Richard and Deborah Lewis spoke to him yesterday about getting tokens for his job search. That was the last time.They said, "He lived here with us. We always prayed for him when he went out. Just one time, didn't come back."Officers responded to reports of a person with a gun around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday on the 6000 block of 4th Street near Roselyn Street.They arrived to find a young man unresponsive and lying on the street.He had been shot multiple times in the torso and once in the head.Police say the victim lived a few blocks away from where he died.He was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators also found spent shell casings within inches of the victim's body.Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said, "At this time we don't have a motive. It appears the shooter was very close proximity to the victim.""I always worried about him when he'd be out here. I'd say son, you don't want to be out too late," said Lewis.Rich was known affectionately as Pop. He had a five-year-old son, his parents say he loved football, was a drummer, and was very outgoing.His father says he doesn't understand the anger young people have toward each other today that can lead to this deadly violence.Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives.------