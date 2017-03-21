NEWS

Man shot and killed in Olney

OLNEY (WPVI) --
Police are looking for the shooter who killed a 23-year-old man in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 4th and Roselyn streets.

They arrived to find a young man unresponsive and lying on the street.

He had been shot multiple times in the torso and once in the head.

Police say the victim lived a few blocks away from where he died.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the victim was shot at close range.

Investigators also found spent shell casings in the area.

So far, there is no description of the shooter or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives.

