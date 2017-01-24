NEWS

Man shot by police in quiet Wilmington neighborhood

A man was shot and killed by police in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday evening.

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
A typically quiet Wilmington neighborhood was the scene of a deadly police-involved shooting on Monday night.

Bruce Altenburger, 60, was shot at a home in the 1700 block of East 13th Street.

Authorities say Altenburger had alarmed his friends. He was distraught and armed with a handgun.

Police say they tried to deescalate the situation, but Altenburger - who had the gun at his head - reportedly turned the gun toward an officer.

That officer, a 12-and-a-half year veteran with the force, shot Altenburger, who later died.

Residents in this block of Trolley Square row homes said they believe the Altenburger had been living in the house and was an acquaintance of the house's, owner who lives elsewhere.

Police have not been able to say what distressed Altenburger. Neighbors described him as an "upbeat" and "pleasant" man.

When contacted by phone on Tuesday, the owner declined to talk about the incident and immediately hung up.

Monday's shooting comes in the wake of a violent new year in Wilmington.

The small city of about 72,000 has had six other homicides and at least nine other shootings since January 1. That's prompting its new mayor, Mike Purzycki, to step up police patrols.

In announcing that last week, the mayor said what's been happening would border on the unbelievable if it were not so real, disturbing, disappointing and unacceptable.
