Man shot multiple times in Wilmington

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Wilmington, Delaware.It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of North Washington Street.Officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm areas.He was rushed to the hospital where he is in stable condition.There was no word on any arrests.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 302-576-3628.----------