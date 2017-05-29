NEWS

Man, teen girl injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Wilmington are investigating a shooting that left a man and a 14-year-old girl injured.

It happened near the intersection of 7th and Van Buren streets around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a 38-year-old man was shot in the chest and legs, while the teen was shot in both of her legs.

Both were rushed to Christiana Hospital and are now in stable condition.

Investigators have not said why the two were shot.

