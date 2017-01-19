Philadelphia police are looking for a trio of robbers who tied up the owner of a Manayunk consignment shop and a customer.Police responded to the Remix Designer Consignment on Main Street just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.Investigators say three men, two of them masked, pulled off the brazen holdup at the high-end shop.They got away with an estimated $60,000 worth of furs, pocketbooks, jewelry and cash.They manhandled and terrorized the manager and the only customer there at the time."Upon police arrival, they entered the store," said Chief Inspector Scott Small. "They found a 32-year-old female employee. She was tied with zip ties to her wrists and her feet. There was a 65-year-old customer in the store. His wrists were bound with zip ties."Neither victim was physically injured. Police have collected extensive surveillance video that they are certain will prove helpful.This is a stunning development here on Main Street. City councilman Curtis Jones is already planning more anti-crime measures in the wake of this incident."We're not used to the brazen kind of highly visible crime up here," Jones said. "But that doesn't mean we should become comfortable with it. And so what we're going to do is develop a plan that deals with this type of commercial corridor.""We have cameras all over the street, inside and outside, with more coming," said Jane Lipton of the Manayunk Development Corporation. "We don't want to change the texture of Main Street. It is a beautiful kind of walkable district."Police sources tell Action News they may release some of the surveillance video recorded from those cameras later on Thursday.