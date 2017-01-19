NEWS

March for women's rights in Center City

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
A march for women's rights is taking place in Philadelphia one day ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

The march began at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at City Hall.

The group, holding signs and banners, marched through Center City and down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

They stopped at Eakins Oval for a rally.

The organizer of the march is a junior at Friends Select School in Center City.

The group is calling for equal pay and the passing of the Equal Rights Amendment.

On Saturday, the day after Donald Trump is sworn in as President of the United States, the Women's March on Washington will be held.
