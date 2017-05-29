NEWS

Mary Lee the shark detected off New Jersey coast

Shark named Mary Lee detected off New Jersey coast. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 18, 2017.

CAPE MAY, N.J. --
A great white shark with its own Twitter account has been detected off the coast of southern New Jersey - and she's not alone.

On Sunday afternoon, the shark known as Mary Lee was detected off Wildwood. A male great white named Cisco also was detected nearby.


Mary Lee was tagged off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in 2012 and has been known to travel up and down the East Coast. She is 16 feet long and weighs about 3,500 pounds.

The Press of Atlantic City reports she was detected a few days ago east of Delaware's Fenwick Island.

Click here to see her latest track.
