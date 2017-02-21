NEWS

Massachusetts police end visits to schools to greet kids

A Massachusetts police department's program that sent officers into elementary schools one day a week to high five students has been ended. (WPVI)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. --
A Massachusetts police department's program that sent officers into elementary schools one day a week to high five and fist bump students has been ended because some people complained.

Northampton Chief Jody Kasper says "High Five Friday" was started in December as a way to foster better relationships between police and children.

She says officers went to the city's elementary schools every Friday to greet kids.

But some people questioned the program's effectiveness and worried that it might upset some children, for example those in the U.S. illegally or those who have previously had negative experiences with law enforcement.

The chief tells The Daily Hampshire Gazette that parents were informed about the events beforehand and children were never forced to participate. She called the program's demise "frustrating."

