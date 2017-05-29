Memorial Day marked with parade in Media, Pa.

The rainy weather didn't stop hundreds of people from coming out for the annual Memorial Day parade in Media.The crowds lined the streets as the town honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.From the roar of the Penncrest High School Lions, to the waving Girl Scouts, the fancy cars, and the local fire companies, the route was packed with fun for spectators."Who would miss a parade?" said Sally Burkam of Middletown.Many were decked out in red white and blue, and toting gear for the wet weather. But through the flash and festivities even some of the youngest marchers remember why they're here."We honor the veterans who have fought in wars and who have died," said Girl Scout Keira Rydel.Yet many also took time to honor the servicemen and women who lived, some of them marching on Monday.The mayor of Media explains this is one of their many events throughout the year honoring veterans."Media is known as a veteran's community. Back in 60's and 70's, this is a place people would go when leaving for Vietnam. They sent them on their way, they greeted them when they came back," said Mayor Bob McMahon.Whether you're on the parade route or elsewhere, spectators and veterans alike agree the important thing is to take the time to reflect."Memorial Day is specifically for the people who died in battle, and it is a terrific way to remember and honor their memory," said Penni Bacheler."This is a way all of America can take time out from what they're doing and concentrate on that one thing: over a million men and women who have lost their lives in all of America's wars," said Dave Humphrey of Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 67.They had a good showing for their Memorial Day parade, and their Veterans Parade is November is even bigger, so they'll be gearing up for that in a matter of months.----------