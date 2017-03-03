NEWS

Mexican congressman climbs border fence in Tijuana to prove point about Trump's wall proposal

EMBED </>More News Videos

Mexican congressman climbs border fence to prove point about Trump's wall proposal

TIJUANA, Mexico --
A Mexican congressman hoped to prove a point when he went to great heights climbing up a 30-foot fence that separates Tijuana from the U.S.

Braulio Guerra, a congressman from the state of Queretaro, believes President Donald Trump's controversial U.S.-Mexico border wall is "unnecessary" and "totally absurd."

Guerra shared photos and a video of himself on Twitter on top of the tall fence Wednesday.

"I was able to scale it, climb it, and sit myself right here," Guerra said in the video. "It would be simple for me to jump into the United States, which shows that it is unnecessary and totally absurd to build a wall."

He adds, "It's easy, and it shows how unnecessary this project, this political rhetoric from Donald Trump, is."
Two other people can be seen atop the wall in one of Guerra's photos. He said they were climbing the wall while he was there.

"You can climb it with great ease, one climbs in an instant," Guerra said in the video. "I climbed it in Tijuana, one of the highest parts, even from a distance this looks very complex, but there are young people that go up and down, at all times."

------
Related Topics:
newspoliticsPresident Donald Trumpmexicou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Judge blocks release of Orlando nightclub gunman's widow
A look at Trump's Cabinet picks
Arson attempt under investigation in Grays Ferry
4 people shot outside bar in East Mt. Airy
At least 2 hurt in Kensington house fire
More News
Top Stories
At least 2 hurt in Kensington house fire
Chester Co. woman, 88, to would-be rapist: 'I have HIV'
Arrest made in some national threats to Jewish centers
4 people shot outside bar in East Mt. Airy
Police search for possible weapon inside Delco school
Arguments prompt news channel ban at Pa. YMCA
Man who doesn't know how to swim rescues boy in NJ pool
Show More
AccuWeather: Windy and Cold, Snow Showers Today
Pence used private email for state business as governor
Video shows large fire near Jersey Shore condominiums
Wendy Saltzman shares story of breast cancer fight
Arson attempt under investigation in Grays Ferry
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Chester Co. woman, 88, to would-be rapist: 'I have HIV'
4 people shot outside bar in East Mt. Airy
Arson attempt under investigation in Grays Ferry
More Video