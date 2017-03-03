A Mexican congressman hoped to prove a point when he went to great heights climbing up a 30-foot fence that separates Tijuana from the U.S.Braulio Guerra, a congressman from the state of Queretaro, believes President Donald Trump's controversial U.S.-Mexico border wall is "unnecessary" and "totally absurd."Guerra shared photos and a video of himself on Twitter on top of the tall fence Wednesday."I was able to scale it, climb it, and sit myself right here," Guerra said in the video. "It would be simple for me to jump into the United States, which shows that it is unnecessary and totally absurd to build a wall."He adds, "It's easy, and it shows how unnecessary this project, this political rhetoric from Donald Trump, is."Two other people can be seen atop the wall in one of Guerra's photos. He said they were climbing the wall while he was there."You can climb it with great ease, one climbs in an instant," Guerra said in the video. "I climbed it in Tijuana, one of the highest parts, even from a distance this looks very complex, but there are young people that go up and down, at all times."------