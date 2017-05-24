EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2026929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIDEO released of suspects in shooting of dad, toddler. See raw video released by Philadelphia police.

Donata Johnson of Kensington held her 2-year-old Price in her arms Wednesday, just days after he was shot four times in the arm and lower hip."He's my miracle baby. He was meant to be here. He was here for a purpose and that's why he's still here with me now," Johnson said.Price was recently released from the hospital; his wounds are healing and he is on the road to recovery.The attack took place Friday night as the toddler sat on the porch on his father's lap in the 3300 block of Malta Street.Price's father suffered a gunshot wound that shattered his knee and eventually damaged some arteries, his wife says.He remains hospitalized.The gunmen remain at large."The guys who did this to my baby, I want you all to know my baby's strong, and we're going to get you all. They're going to get you all. Believe it. Believe it," Johnson said.Police have released surveillance video of the two suspects on bicycles near the scene of the shooting.Some believe they may have been gunning for previous occupants of the house where the Johnsons had just been living for about six months.A $5,000 reward has been posted by the Fraternal Order of Police for information that leads to an arrest.Donata Johnson has a plea for anyone who might know something."My baby got shot. Please tell. Come forward and just tell. Please. My baby will never be the same. He has to live with this for the rest of his life," Johnson said.----------