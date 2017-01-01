NEWS

Missing 17-year-old Atlantic City girl located

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Atlantic City police say 17-year-old Sierra Heaton has been located.

Police say she is speaking with detectives.

No other information will be released at this time.
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsmissing girlAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Prosecutors: Man beaten with stones, body left in trash can
Army vet, 71, struck and killed in Olney hit-and-run
Fire damages Delco home, 6 displaced
Guard suffers punctured lung, shoots Club wielding man
More News
Top Stories
Turkey: Search launched for New Year's nightclub attacker
Philadelphia's beverage tax is now in effect
2017 changes for Pa. drivers: Gas tax, Turnpike tolls
Army vet, 71, struck and killed in Olney hit-and-run
Mariah Carey posts message after New Year's show goes awry
Fire damages Delco home, 6 displaced
Guard suffers punctured lung, shoots Club wielding man
Show More
Police: Elderly man, woman struck, killed in Broomall
Driver crashes into Collingswood store
Fire at Sullivan's Steakhouse in King of Prussia
Police: Delivery driver abducted, raped in Germantown
Police: Suspect in trooper's death shot, killed during encounter
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos