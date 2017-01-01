Missing 17-year-old Atlantic City girl located

Today's Top Stories
WPVI
Sunday, January 01, 2017 10:21AM
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Atlantic City police say 17-year-old Sierra Heaton has been located.
Police say she is speaking with detectives.
No other information will be released at this time.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
