The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says an Uber driver, who had been reported missing, has been found dead in Atlantic County.32-year-old George Gdovin of Seaside Park was last seen early Friday morning leaving the Bay Head area of Atlantic County.Gallloway Township Police found Gdovin's body inside of a motel on Route 30 in the township Monday morning.It is not yet clear how he died as authorities continue to investigate.