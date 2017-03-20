More than $1M in jewelry stolen from Lawncrest store

Police say more than $1 million worth of jewelry was stolen from store in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.It happened at the Kim Thanh jewelry store at the Asian Market in the 5500 block of Whitacker Avenue.The owner of the store spoke to Action News off-camera. She was visibly upset, saying the store is how she supports her family.Investigators believe the burglary happened sometime after the store closed on Sunday night.Tin Tran, who owns a tax business next door, said the burglars went through the roof. A hole in the roof could be seen by Chopper 6.He also says the burglars cut the phone lines and power lines. His shop is closed Monday because he's lost power, phone and internet as well.Police say the same store was burglarized two months ago, and it appears the same criminals were responsible for this crime as well.Tran said that, in that last heist, the burglars came through a wall.------