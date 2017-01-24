NEWS

Mother says school dental program extracted son's teeth
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Baltimore mother says a school dental program removed a number of her son's teeth without her knowledge or permission.

BALTIMORE, Md. (WPVI) --
A Baltimore mother says a school dental program removed a number of her son's teeth without her knowledge or permission.

Shanda Flemming says her son had three of his teeth extracted during a dental procedure at his elementary school last week.

School officials insist that Flemming signed a permission slip.

But Flemming says she thought it had to do with teeth cleaning, not extraction.

She also says her son never got medicine after the procedure, and had to walk home from school because he missed the bus.
Related Topics:
newsschoolchildrenMaryland
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Ambushed delivery man recovers after returning fire in SW Philly
Democrats Grill Trump HHS Nominee Over Stock Trading, Ethics
Trump Asks James Comey to Stay On as FBI Director
Trump Signs Actions to Advance Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines
Arrest made in Chestnut Hill home invasion, sex assault
More News
Top Stories
Arrest made in Chestnut Hill home invasion, sex assault
Jersey shore feels impact of winter nor'easter
President Trump acts to advance Keystone, Dakota pipelines
A.C. Rail Line suspends service between 30th Street and Cherry Hill
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp, Still Windy Today
PHOTOS: Local damage from the Nor'easter
Ryan Invites Trump to Address Joint Session of Congress
Show More
Photos show fracture in Turnpike bridge connecting Pa., NJ
Philly police: Man killed after wind blows sign from wall
Ambushed delivery man recovers after returning fire in SW Philly
2 pedestrians struck by same car in Frankford
Fire damages Chinese restaurant in Wynnefield Heights
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp, Still Windy Today
Action News Update
Gloucester Twp. man reunited with life-saving teens
More Video