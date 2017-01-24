Mother says school dental program extracted son's teeth

A Baltimore mother says a school dental program removed a number of her son's teeth without her knowledge or permission.Shanda Flemming says her son had three of his teeth extracted during a dental procedure at his elementary school last week.School officials insist that Flemming signed a permission slip.But Flemming says she thought it had to do with teeth cleaning, not extraction.She also says her son never got medicine after the procedure, and had to walk home from school because he missed the bus.