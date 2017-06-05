Mother sentenced to 12 to 40 years in death of 2-year-old

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1493064" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 23-year-old mother from Bucks County has been ordered to stay behind bars until her homicide trial. Action News at 4 p.m. on August 31, 2016.

A Bucks County woman has been sentenced to 12 to 40 years in prison in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.Twenty-four-year-old Kayla Moore pleaded no contest Monday to third-degree murder in the April 2016 death of Athena Wolfe.Falls Township police said she reported her daughter in cardiac arrest, but doctors said the toddler had extensive bruises and appeared malnourished.Moore called her conduct "careless" and wept as she said "I am ashamed, embarrassed, angry with myself and heartbroken." She asked the judge to give her a chance to return one day to her surviving daughter.But First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore said the 22-pound child "was beaten, kicked and stomped to death." He said "This was no accident. This was no mistake."----------