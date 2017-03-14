Mother who allegedly abandoned child at California market ID'd

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1800443" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Riverside police have identified the woman who they say intentionally abandoned her young daughter at a Food 4 Less.

Riverside, California have identified the woman who they say intentionally abandoned her young daughter at a Food 4 Less.Investigators identified the woman as 31-year-old Chiengkham Vilaysane. She has yet to be arrested.Vilaysane was caught on surveillance video entering the store in the 4200 block of Van Buren Boulevard Sunday with the toddler by her side. While inside, the child wanders off and Vilaysane never looks for her.The woman continues shopping and at one point, a good Samaritan brings her the little girl. Authorities said the good Samaritan was told to "just leave her." The mother eventually abandons the little girl after paying for groceries, police said.Investigators said the toddler was able to identify the woman as her "mommy" in surveillance footage.Vilaysane could face a charge of child endangerment, which is a felony.Many parents shopping at the market on Tuesday were shocked to hear that a mother would abandon her child.Alan Engle, a single father of three daughters, came to the Food 4 Less with a teddy bear to give to police for the little girl."I just can't imagine somebody dropping their kid off and not coming back for them. It makes me sick," Engle said.Police are continuing to investigate the incident.