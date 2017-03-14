Mother who allegedly abandoned child at California market ID'd

NEWS

Mother who allegedly abandoned child at California supermarket identified

EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities said a mother who abandoned her daughter at a Food 4 Less in Riverside has been identified as 31-year old Chiengkham Vilaysane.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
Riverside, California have identified the woman who they say intentionally abandoned her young daughter at a Food 4 Less.

Investigators identified the woman as 31-year-old Chiengkham Vilaysane. She has yet to be arrested.

Vilaysane was caught on surveillance video entering the store in the 4200 block of Van Buren Boulevard Sunday with the toddler by her side. While inside, the child wanders off and Vilaysane never looks for her.

EMBED More News Videos

Riverside police have identified the woman who they say intentionally abandoned her young daughter at a Food 4 Less.


The woman continues shopping and at one point, a good Samaritan brings her the little girl. Authorities said the good Samaritan was told to "just leave her." The mother eventually abandons the little girl after paying for groceries, police said.

Investigators said the toddler was able to identify the woman as her "mommy" in surveillance footage.

Vilaysane could face a charge of child endangerment, which is a felony.

Many parents shopping at the market on Tuesday were shocked to hear that a mother would abandon her child.

Alan Engle, a single father of three daughters, came to the Food 4 Less with a teddy bear to give to police for the little girl.

EMBED More News Videos

Police said a woman intentionally abandoned her 2-year-old daughter at a Food 4 Less in Riverside.


"I just can't imagine somebody dropping their kid off and not coming back for them. It makes me sick," Engle said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Related Topics:
newschild abandonedchild endangermentsearchsurveillance videoshoppinginvestigationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Top Navy officials charged in 'staggering' bribery scheme: Officials
Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow after inland shift
Mother who allegedly abandoned child at California market ID'd
Fireworks Explode During Israel Factory Fire
More News
Top Stories
Convoy leads toddler to hospital though Pa. storm
6abc School Closings and Delays
AccuWeather: Slush Freezes Solid, Brutal Wind Chills
Nor'easter brings wind, flooding, beach erosion to NJ shore
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Lehigh County shovels out from snowstorm
Center City returning to normal after nor'easter
Del. woman accused of falsely reporting kidnapping, robbery
Show More
Arrests in shooting of 2 men, food truck in Salem County
DelDOT plow truck crashes in Newark
Nor'easter takes down trees, causing problems in Del.
Tens of thousands of power outages across the area
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Nor'easter brings day off for some, work for others in Delco
Snow, wind, and sleet in western suburban neighborhoods
Nor'easter brings wind, flooding, beach erosion to NJ shore
More Video