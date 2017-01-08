Mother's boyfriend charged in murder of Abington teen

Murder charges have been filed against the boyfriend of the mother of a 14-year-old Montgomery County girl whose dismembered remains were found in October.Action News was at district court in Bucks County early Sunday as 44-year-old Jacob Sullivan was charged with kidnapping, rape and murder.Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said Sullivan and Sara Packer conspired to kill Packer's adopted daughter, Grace Packer, for money."We believe the evidence will prove that this was a rape-murder fantasy that was shared by Jacob Sullivan and Sara Packer," Weintraub told Action News, "and they made this fantasy into a horrible, heinous, gruesome reality."Weintraub did not say how Sullivan and Sara Packer expected to profit from the teen's death.The girl's dismembered remains were found by two hunters on Oct. 31, along an isolated road in Bear Creek Township, Luzerne County.Sara Packer was arrested and charged in December with obstruction and endangerment and was named a person of interest in Grace's death.Sara Packer reported her adopted daughter missing on July 11 from her home in Abington Township.Sara said she had sent Grace to her room following an argument over the teen's request to go to a friend's house.She told police she discovered Grace was gone the next morning, and that she had taken $300 from their home.Police say they requested a recent photo of Grace from her mother so they could investigate. Sara allegedly told police she would drop a photo off at the station, but never did.Authorities say after numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact Sara Packer through August, on Sept. 7 investigators learned Grace and her younger brother had been withdrawn from Abington School District.The investigation later revealed Sara had moved to Quakertown without alerting police, and her 12-year-old adopted son had been enrolled in Quakertown School District. However, there was no indication that Grace had been enrolled or that there were plans to enroll her in the district."When somebody goes missing, we expect people are going to work with us to try to identify that person, try to identify where she is. That didn't happen," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.Police also learned Sara Packer had been receiving $712 monthly for care and custody of Grace, and that on Aug. 22, Sara completed a Continuing Disability Review Report related to Grace, never disclosing the girl's disappearance.Records show between July 1, 2016, and Nov. 10, 2016, while her daughter was reported missing, Sara Packer spent more than $3,600 of disability funding intended for Grace.She was released from the Montgomery County Jail after posting $10,000 bail.An autopsy determined Grace's death to be a homicide. The cause of death is not being released at this time because of the ongoing investigation.