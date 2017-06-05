NEWS

Multiple fatalities reported in shooting in industrial area near Orlando, Florida

Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. --
Law enforcement authorities said there were "multiple fatalities" following a Monday morning shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

On its officials Twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. They said Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings will make a statement "as soon as info is accurate."

The sheriff's office reported the situation is "contained," meaning there is no longer an active shooter. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Monday.

Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to "use caution." A media staging area has been set up near the scene.

Local news outlets reported that several Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the scene. A large police presence remains.

No further details were immediately available.

