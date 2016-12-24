Mystery of foul odor in Philly, surrounding areas solved

Authorities have determined the foul odor came from a refinery in Gloucester County, New Jersey.Residents in the Philadelphia and surrounding areas reported a foul odor in the air.We were flooded by calls from Action News viewers, reporting the sulfur smell in South Philadelphia, Camden and Gloucester counties.It was determined that the smell came from the Paulsboro Refinery in Paulsboro, Gloucester County.Police say the refinery released approximately 130 pounds of Sulfer Dioxide and 9 pounds of Hydrogen Sulfide around 10:30 p.m. Friday.The chemicals released were below the reportable levels required by the federal government. The smell was gone from most of the area by 100 a.m. Saturday.There were no injuries reported.