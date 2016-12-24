NEWS

Mystery of foul odor in Philly, surrounding areas solved

EMBED </>More News Videos

Residents in Philadelphia and surrounding areas are reporting a foul smell in the air.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Authorities have determined the foul odor came from a refinery in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Residents in the Philadelphia and surrounding areas reported a foul odor in the air.

We were flooded by calls from Action News viewers, reporting the sulfur smell in South Philadelphia, Camden and Gloucester counties.

It was determined that the smell came from the Paulsboro Refinery in Paulsboro, Gloucester County.

Police say the refinery released approximately 130 pounds of Sulfer Dioxide and 9 pounds of Hydrogen Sulfide around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The chemicals released were below the reportable levels required by the federal government. The smell was gone from most of the area by 100 a.m. Saturday.

There were no injuries reported.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teen shot and killed in Kensington
MN Vikings Plane Slides off Taxiway, Team Stranded for Hours
Pennsylvania man, 89, heads out to store, ends up in Alabama
Popular Philly workout studios for women abruptly close
More News
Top Stories
14 people injured in crash on I-95 SB in Bensalem; road reopens
Carrie Fisher remains in intensive care unit, brother says
Teen shot and killed in Kensington
Former heroin, meth addict shares sobriety story
Popular Philly workout studios for women abruptly close
Pennsylvania man, 89, heads out to store, ends up in Alabama
Man killed after motorcycle, SEPTA minibus collide in Frankford
Show More
2 arrested in Lyft passenger's slaying; gunman still loose
UPS driver shot in Chester
Could more be done to protect victims of domestic violence?
VIDEO: Holiday travelers hit the roads, rails and the airport
VIDEO: People looking for that last-minute gift are packing local malls
More News
Top Video
14 people injured in crash on I-95 SB in Bensalem; road reopens
Former heroin, meth addict shares sobriety story
Popular Philly workout studios for women abruptly close
Man killed after motorcycle, SEPTA minibus collide in Frankford
More Video