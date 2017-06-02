NEWS

Charlotte woman asks stranger to watch baby, never returns

Police in the Charlotte area need help identifying this baby girl (Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WPVI) --
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police need help identifying a baby girl after a woman left the child with a stranger and never returned.

Authorities received a call around 7 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Remount Road in Charlotte. A male caller said he met a woman around 9 p.m. Thursday while she was walking through the Lakewood Manor complex on Watson Drive.

The woman asked the man to watch her baby for a while and she never returned.

Authorities need help identifying this baby girl


The woman is believed to be the baby's mother. She is described as a young, black female, weighing about 170-180 pounds. She was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top.

The infant is a female, possibly 6-8 months old.

If anyone knows the identity of this infant they are asked to call 911 or the Westover Division Team Office at (704) 432-2442.
Related Topics:
newschild abandonedinvestigationCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Killing of teen student among 4 Chester shooting incidents
3 Ex-Penn St officials get jail in Sandusky case
Post-riot review finds Delaware prison poorly run
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
More News
Top Stories
Killing of teen student among 4 Chester shooting incidents
3 Ex-Penn St officials get jail in Sandusky case
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
I-295 SB in Gloucester Co. shut down after crash
Police: Workers abducted in Chester Co. robbery
Driver killed in crash on Route 55 in Cumberland Co.
Singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane
Show More
Delaware school worker charged with sex crime
Post-riot review finds Delaware prison poorly run
Man shot 10 times, killed in Strawberry Mansion ID'd
Pittsburgh, other cities defy President Trump's decision to leave Paris Agreement
Driver flees from police during traffic stop along I-76
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos