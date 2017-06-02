Authorities need help identifying this baby girl

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police need help identifying a baby girl after a woman left the child with a stranger and never returned.Authorities received a call around 7 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Remount Road in Charlotte. A male caller said he met a woman around 9 p.m. Thursday while she was walking through the Lakewood Manor complex on Watson Drive.The woman asked the man to watch her baby for a while and she never returned.The woman is believed to be the baby's mother. She is described as a young, black female, weighing about 170-180 pounds. She was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top.The infant is a female, possibly 6-8 months old.If anyone knows the identity of this infant they are asked to call 911 or the Westover Division Team Office at (704) 432-2442.