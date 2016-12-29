NEWS

New N.J. law eases privacy rules on adoptions
EMBED </>More News Videos

A big change could be coming for New Jersey residents who gave up their children for adoption. (WPVI)

By
TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Imagine walking through life wondering who is my mother? Who is my father? Those are questions that nag many adoptees.

Since the 1940s adoption records in New Jersey have been sealed without a court order and locked in a room in Trenton.

Parents who gave their babies away expected privacy.

But come January 1st the records of about 300,000 adoptees will be unsealed.

Susan Merkel of West Windsor was given up for adoption in 1963, "It's an ecstatic, almost surreal feeling because this is giving back something that was essentially takenfrom us."

Merkel met her birth parents in 1987 and enjoyed a friendship with her biological mother for 10 years before she died.

But not all birth parents want a relationship with the children they gave up.
Those who wish to remain anonymous are being urged by the New Jersey Health Department to file paperwork by December 31st if they want to keep their identities secret. "You don't want people to be surprised. You want people to have the opportunity to know that they can redact the information if they so choose," said Anthony Welch of the New Jersey Health Department.

So far 884 adoptees have filed to get their original birth certificates.

341 parents have told the state they want their names redacted, 100 parents are open to having contact with their birth children.

To get the word out the health department has advertised in 23 states.
Catholic organizations have also tried to spread the word so parents have the choice about whether the children they gave up can find them.

"The bill is trying to balance those interests with the interest of adoptees who may need essential medical history," said Welch.

Merkel added, "In essence this is giving, restoring I guess, the right to our identity, to our health and to our culture because that was completely erased."

Click Here for New Jersey Adoption Information
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsadoptionlawsbirth parents
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Coalition Airstrike Potentially Hits Civilians in Mosul
Judge Orders Evaluation on Dylann Roof Before Sentencing
Man charged in murder of South Phila. store owner
Group That Monitors Ukraine Conflict Suffers Cyberattack
More News
Top Stories
Man charged in murder of South Phila. store owner
Fmr. Radnor Twp. official charged with assaulting 103-year-old woman
Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking
Woman facing murder charges in deadly shooting, crash in Mt. Airy
Changes coming for Pa. motorists in 2017
Police: Kids locked in room for 3 months, nearly starved to death
Reward increased to $2,500 in Cumberland Co. woman's murder
Show More
Biscuit, cornbread mixes recalled due to salmonella concern
Family members stranded on holiday road trip now recovering
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
US senators: Russia should be sanctioned for election hacks
Children run for their lives after airstrike on school
More News
Top Video
Man charged in murder of South Phila. store owner
Fmr. Radnor Twp. official charged with assaulting 103-year-old woman
Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking
Post-holiday deals worth waiting for
More Video